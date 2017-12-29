Residents had ‘lucky escape’ after fire in New Cavendish Street flat

Fire fighters were called to a fire at a basement flat on New Cavendish Street in Fitzrovia in the early hours of Friday morning.

Three fire engines and 14 fire fighters and officers from Soho and Paddington attended the scene after receiving an emergency call. The Brigade was called at 0306 and the incident was over by 0410.

In a statement LFB said part of a room in a basement flat of a five floored block of flats was damaged by the fire. Fortunately a resident from a neighbouring flat was alerted by a smoke alarm actuating and called the Brigade. No injuries are reported.

Crew Manager Tom Tracey was at the scene and said: “Thankfully, because these residents had smoke alarms, they had a lucky escape and were able to leave the property without injury. As a minimum you should have smoke alarms on every floor – in the hallways and the rooms you use the most, plus a heat alarm in the kitchen. This will give the earliest warning if there is a fire in your home.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.