Residents and business asked to say ‘no’ to Oxford Street plans

Better Oxford Street, the campaign formed by the amenity societies in Fitzrovia, Marylebone, Mayfair and Soho (and backed by Fitzrovia News) is asking residents and local business to say “no” in the current consultation on plans for the “transformation” of Oxford Street.

The mayor of London and Westminster Council want to push ahead with pedestrianising Oxford Street in one form or another but a final decision has yet to be made and will depend on the results of a number of public consultations. The plans will divert Oxford Street traffic through neighbouring areas and more taxi ranks will be moved to side streets. Cycling will also be banned on Oxford Street.

The consultation has been extended until 3 January 2018. To respond, go to the web address: bit.do/oxst

This will take you to the official TfL consultation page.

Answer “no” to question 1. In the comment box say why you said no.

At question 2 it asks about “developing proposals for the eastern section of Oxford Street”. Here you can raise your concerns about transport, congestion and air quality in Fitzrovia.

The London Taxi Drivers Association has formed its own campaign — Open Oxford Street — to oppose pedestrianisation and has taken out adverts in local papers Camden New Journal, Westminster Extra as well as Fitzrovia News.