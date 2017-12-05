Three venues in Fitzrovia seek late night licences

Late night licence applications for three premises in Fitzrovia are currently being consulted upon by Camden Council.

Owners of the Reverend JW Simpson in Goodge Street are seeking to vary their existing licence to serve alcohol until 2am on four nights a week.

The application states: “The proposed variation is to extend the sale of alcohol on Wednesday and Thursday from the current hours of 10:00 to 23:30 to the proposed hours of 10:00 to 02:00 the following morning; and on Friday and Saturday from the current hours of 10:00 to midnight to the proposed hours of 10:00 to 02:00 the following morning.

“The opening hours of the premises will be Monday and Tuesday 10:00 to midnight, Wednesday to Saturday 10:00 to 02:30 the following morning, and Sunday 10:00 to 23:00,” states the application.

The last date for making a representation on the application is 13 December 2017. Ref: APP\PREMISES-VARY\086412 Reverend JW Simpson, 32-34 Goodge Street, W1T 2QJ.

A new premises licence application for a restaurant and bar at 80 Cleveland Street, W1T 6NE has been made. The application is for sale of alcohol, and other licensed activities Monday to Sunday from 11.00 to 02.00 the following morning. Last date for consultation: 16 December 2017. Ref: APP\PREMISES-NEW\08646.

Spearmint Rhino is seeking to renew its sexual entertainment licence. Proposed opening times of the premises are Monday to Saturday, 09.00 to 04.00 the following morning; Sunday: 10.00 to 02.00 the following morning. Last date for representation: 14 December 2017. Application reference: APP\SE-RENW\086432: 161 Tottenham Court Road, London W1T 7NN.

Comments on these applications can be made to Camden Council via its website using the links to the application referenced above. All comments must be submitted before midnight on the expiry date.

Camden Council states members of the public can support or oppose an application, but comments must not be “frivolous, repetitive or vexatious”. They must address the effect the application could have on one or more of the four licensing objectives:

prevention of crime and disorder; protection of children from harm; public safety; and prevention of nuisance.

Fitzrovia News provides news about planning and licensing applications in its email newsletter:

bit.ly/fitzrovianews.

Camden’s Statement of Licensing Policy 2017-2022.