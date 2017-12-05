Mother’s journey to love her ‘imperfect’ daughter revealed in intimate portraits

An exhibition telling the story of a mother and the special relationship with her daughter who was born with Down’s Syndrome opens this week at the former Middlesex Hospital Chapel.

Looking for Alice is a very personal exhibition and launches a book of intimate family portraits by photographer Sian Davey and published by Fitzrovia-based Trolley Books.

“I was deeply shocked when Alice was born as an ‘imperfect’ baby,” says Davey.

“I was fraught with anxiety that rippled through to every aspect of my relationship with her. My anxieties penetrated my dreams.

“On reflection I saw that Alice was feeling my rejection of her and that caused me further pain. I saw that the responsibility lay with me; I had to dig deep into my own prejudices and shine a light on them. The result was that as my fear dissolved I fell in love with my daughter. We all did.”

Looking For Alice. Exhibition open daily: Friday 8 December to Tuesday 12 December, 11.00 – 18.00, Free admission. The Fitzrovia Chapel, 2 Pearson Square, London W1T 3BF.