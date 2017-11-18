Westminster Council and FitzWest seek views on waste and recycling (again)

Westminster Council carried out a pilot rubbish and recycling collection system in 10 streets in Fitzrovia this autumn and for the second time is asking people’s views on the scheme.

The trial was introduced in September in partnership with the Fitzrovia West Neighbourhood Forum and received a mixed reception from residents. A petition calling for the return of the on-street bulk refuse and recycling bins gained 39 supporters — not insignificant in the small number of streets affected by the changes. Now letters have been sent out to residents and businesses in the Fitzrovia West area and they are again being asked their views on waste and recycling collections. To give your views see the FitzWest webpage. The closing date for the survey is Monday 27 November 2017.