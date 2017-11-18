Bourgeois and proletarian cinema in and around Fitzrovia

The streets in and around Fitzrovia are home to a number of picture houses and film clubs. Some well-known and others a little hidden from view. Here’s our round up of places to catch a good movie.

Charlotte Street Hotel Film Club, 15-17 Charlotte Street London W1T 1RJ. Enjoy a meal in the restaurant and a movie in the screening room for £40 per person. To book tickets visit bit.ly/CharlotteStreetFilmClub. Saturday 9 December 11am, special screening of Wonder (2017). Purearth Mini Mighty Me Cinema afternoon in partnership with Lionsgate Films UK + Europe to raise money for the Magic Breakfast Charity. Child £5.69; Adult, £10.90. To book tickets visit purearth.co.uk.

The long-running London Socialist Film Co-op promotes socialist culture and presents films that inform and educate and where people take part in a panel discussion. They show recent cinema releases and pictures that are rarely screened because they are old films, foreign films or were censored. Its honorary president is Ken Loach. Screenings are generally on the second Sunday of the month. Doors open at 10.20 for 11am at Bolivar Hall, 54 Grafton Way. See socialistfilm.blogspot.co.uk.

The London Animation Club is a monthly soiree for animators and people interested in animation. It was founded and is curated by London-based animator Martin Pickles. The club is totally informal, has no entrance fee and everyone is welcome. It usually takes place on the first Tuesday of the month at the Green Man Pub, Riding House Street. See londonanimationclub.com.

Regent Street Cinema. The birthplace of cinema in the UK where the Lumière brothers’ Cinématographe machine presented moving images to a paying audience. The cinema has been restored and presents a repertoire of new and old films. Matinee classics every Wednesday at 2pm, for over 55s, £1.75. Kids’ Kino Club, every Saturday, 11.30am. 307 Regent Street, W1B 2HW. See regentstreetcinema.com.

Odeon, 30 Tottenham Court Road. Cinema with three screens for blockbusters in 2-D or 3-D format. Details from odeon.co.uk.

The Royal Anthropological Institute has a regular programme of very interesting film screenings. Many of the films on show are free. 50 Fitzroy Street, London W1T 5BT. See raifilm.org.uk/events.

There are also occasional film events at University College London ucl.ac.uk/culture/events and at Rada rada.ac.uk/whats-on/the-screen-at-rada.

Prices and details are subject to change. Please see the venue and film club websites for up to date details. We also carry cinema listings in our quarterly printed newspaper. Happy viewing!