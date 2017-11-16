Westminster council moves review of City Plan to spring 2018

Westminster council has announced that it is to delay a consultation on the revision of its major planning policies until the spring of 2018.

In an email to community groups, Councillor Daniel Astaire, cabinet member for planning and public realm, explained that due to a number of recent policy announcements from the Mayor of London and central government the council will wait to see the details of these changes before revising its City Plan.

“The Mayor will be publishing his draft London Plan for consultation at the end of this month. We also expect that next week’s Budget will include proposals that we will have to take into account.

“Instead of consulting at the end of this year as we had originally set out in March, we will now be consulting on the details of the City Plan in Spring 2018,” he said.

The revised City Plan will shape the future development of housing, commercial activity, schools, community facilities and public open space in the City of Westminster.

Westminster City Council planning policies.