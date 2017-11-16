Travel group to reveal new plans for hotel on Newman Street

Plans for a new hotel in Fitzrovia will be unveiled at a public exhibition at the site on Newman Street next week.

Travel and leisure group Leeu Collection will shortly be submitting a planning application to Westminster City Council to redevelop 50-57 Newman Street.

The site was at one time a post office but its last use was as offices for the communications and public relations firm Freuds who gained permission in 2013 to redevelop the site for 23 flats. Since then the property has changed hands and planning permission was given for a hotel before it was again sold.

Leeu Collection which has several hotels in South Africa bought the Newman Street site earlier this year.

The forthcoming planning application seeks permission for “a high-quality hotel offering at least 60 bedrooms with ancillary retail, food and beverage services”, states a letter inviting local residents and community groups to a public exhibition of the plans.

“The proposals represent an update to the existing 2015 planning permission for the site which was secured by the previous owner,” states the letter from Leeu Collection.

Pubic exhibition: 3pm to 7pm Wednesday 22 November and Thursday 23 November 2017, 50-57 Newman Street, London W1T 3DZ. Members of the project team will be present at the exhibition to answer any questions.