Tale of great but troubled writer Patrick Hamilton returns to the West End

The life of a writer who set novels in Fitzrovia and gained fame with his plays will be told on stage with two performances in December.

Mark Farrelly’s solo play The Silence of Snow: The Life of Patrick Hamilton returns to London’s West End for two special performances at Leicester Square Theatre.

Patrick Hamilton (1904-1962) scripted the hit plays Rope (filmed by Hitchcock) and Gaslight, and the trilogy of novels set in Fitzrovia, Twenty Thousand Streets Under The Sky.

But he was also an alcoholic whose wit became increasingly mordant as his inner and outer worlds collapsed. Covering the entire sweep of Hamilton’s turbulent life, The Silence of Snow is a tribute to the great English writer.

The play features a blend of original writing and extracts from Hamilton’s finest works, and is a cautionary tale about the dangers of not confronting one’s own inner chaos.

Written and performed by Mark Farrelly who next year embarks on a UK tour of his other hit solo play, Quentin Crisp: Naked Hope. His West End credits include Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? opposite Matthew Kelly at Trafalgar Studios. The director is the renowned Linda Marlowe, best known for her role as Sylvie Carter in EastEnders, and her own award-winning solo work such as Berkoff’s Women.

The Silence of Snow: The Life of Patrick Hamilton, Leicester Square Theatre, 6 Leicester Place, London WC2H 7BX. 8.30pm Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 December 2017. The performances, which last one hour, are in support of MIND, the UK’s leading mental health charity. Tickets: £15 plus £2 booking fees.