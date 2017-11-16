Camden planning guidance update consultation

Camden Council is seeking the public’s views on its updated planning guidance documents, which provide detailed information on how the council applies its planning policies.

The review of the planning guidance aims to support the delivery of the recently adopted Local Plan and update documents to reflect changes to national planning policy, says Camden.

The update is being carried out in two phases to manage the amount of material to be consulted on at any one time and ensure that relevant revised Camden Planning Guidance documents take into account the emerging London Plan and changes to national planning policy due in early 2018.

Drafts of the CPG documents being updated in phase 1 are now available for comment. These documents relate to: Advertisements, Amenity, Basements, Biodiversity, Community uses, leisure facilities and pubs, Digital infrastructure, Employment sites and business premises, Housing (partial review), Planning for health and wellbeing, Public open space and Town centres.

In addition, Camden wants views on the elements of Camden Planning Guidance due to be updated as part of phase 2 of the review, and any comments people have on the format and usability of the documents.

“Taking into account the views we receive during the consultation, we will prepare final versions of the above documents and report them to our Cabinet Member for formal adoption as Supplementary Planning Documents,” says Camden.

“Once adopted the CPG documents can be ‘material considerations’ in planning decisions, although they have less weight than the Local Plan or other development plan documents.”

Consultation on CPG documents in phase 2 of the review will follow in 2018. Phase 2 will include a full review of CPG 2 on Housing and reviews of CPG 1: Design, CPG 3 Sustainability, CPG 7 Transport and remaining elements of CPG 8 Planning obligations.

Comments on the draft documents can be made until 12 January 2018. To view these documents and respond to the consultation visit: camden.gov.uk/cpg.