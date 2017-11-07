Readings and music to celebrate Fitzrovia’s best known artists, writers and eccentrics

Fitzrovia has long been known for its Bohemian character attracting some of Britain’s best known artists, writers and eccentrics. This colourful past will be celebrated this month with an evening of heresy at the unlikely venue of a Welsh Baptist church.

Blacktooth productions, a small, not-for-profit literary organisation, will be putting on a collection of readings, live music and ribald anecdotes from a range of extraordinary non-conformists who made their mark in the neighbourhood.

From Shelley to the Sex Pistols, Heathcote Williams and Virginia Woolf to Augustus John, Dylan Thomas, Doris Lessing, Tommy Cooper and Lady Ottoline Morrell, and Jimi Hendrix, Pink Floyd and Bob Dylan.

As well as writers and artists, it also celebrates some of the area’s iconic pubs, restaurants, and other venues — from the Fitzroy Tavern to the Restaurant de la Tour Eiffel, and the 100 club to the UFO Club.

All this excitement within the Victorian splendour of the Grade II listed Welsh Baptist Chapel which is now called The Welsh Church of Central London.

Readings by Helen Clapp and Daniel Dresner; music, Rick Sanders and Jim Gosney (The Ouse Brothers).

A Night in Fitzrovia: Readings, music and anecdotes. 19:30 – 22:30, Friday 24 November 2017 at The Welsh Church of Central London, 30 Eastcastle Street, London W1W 8DJ. Tickets, £10 via Eventbrite.