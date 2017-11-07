Local charity submits plans for youth club at Whitfield Place

A Warren Street charity has applied to Camden Council to create a youth club underneath a block of flats at Whitfield Place in Fitzrovia.

The plans have been submitted by Fitzrovia Youth in Action who want to build an activity space for young people aged between 14 and 19 years old in the basement of Suffolk House and below the 13 affordable homes managed by Origin Housing.

Finance for the project will come from a grant by LandAid who awarded the charity £100,000 in 2015.

Fitzrovia Youth in Action say the club will be called The Warren Centre and will be open between the hours of 9am and 9pm and will be occupied by 20 youths per day who will be supervised by one or two members of staff. The designs include a new front door and entrance canopy.

Camden Council’s planning department will now review the application before deciding whether or not to approve the plans.

Planning application: 2017/3907/P — Basement, Suffolk House 1-8 Whitfield Place London W1T 5JU.