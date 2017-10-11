Westminster council wants views on Fitzrovia recycling and rubbish pilot

Westminster council is keen to get Fitzrovia West residents’ views on its recycling and rubbish collection pilot scheme which is coming to a close this month.

The pilot scheme was introduced in ten streets from September in partnership with the Fitzrovia West Neighbourhood Forum, and residents and businesses were sent letters explaining the new collection days and times.

The council is also threatening to fine people who put rubbish on the street outside of the stated times, and punish anyone caught leaving out bulky items such as fridges, mattresses and tables with “substantial fines”.

The Fitzrovia West Neighbourhood Forum said the existing system which was confusing for many people had to change.

“The pilot improves and simplifies the collection arrangements, including an increase in recycling for all streets and an increase in rubbish collection in some streets,” says the Forum.

However, the new scheme has drawn criticism for being equally confusing, and many residents want the bulk refuse and recycling bins returned to the streets. The removal of the street bins has been extremely unpopular and several residents have told Fitzrovia News they were never consulted about their removal and want them put back.

Pancho Lewis from the West End Labour Action Team created a petition in response to these concerns and calling on Westminster council to reinstate the rubbish bins.

Fitzrovia West Neighbourhood Forum have now written to residents in the pilot area and answered some of the concerns raised about rubbish and recycling collections.

“We are aware that unfortunately there were some missing signs and even a missing road (Foley Street) at the launch of the pilot,” says the letter to residents.

“We have pointed this out to Westminster Council and understand they have been correcting these errors.

“As Westminster is intending to draw the pilot to a close in the next couple of weeks it is important to get feedback from residents about how thee feel the pilot is going,” says the letter.

To express your views on the rubbish and recycling pilot: email Tom Walsh twalsh@westminster.gov.uk and leave a comment on the FitzWest web page.

Check your collection times at westminster.gov.uk/recycling-and-rubbish.