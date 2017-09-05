Fitzrovia galleries listing, September 2017

Posted on 6:18 am, Tuesday, 5 September 2017 by Clive Jennings in Culture

Artwork.

Fitzrovia Gallery, 139 Whitfield Street: Flip & Curl by Sharon Drew, New Paintings, until 23 September 2017.

FITZROVIA ART GALLERIES

Alison Jacques Gallery, 18 Berners Street ( http://www.alisonjacquesgallery.com)

Arup Phase 2, 8 Fitzroy Street ( https://www.arup.com/news-and-events/events/exhibition-spaces)

Bartha Contemporary, 25 Margaret Street ( http://www.barthacontemporary.com)

Building Centre, Store Street ( http://www.buildingcentre.co.uk)

Caroll / Fletcher, 56-57 Eastcastle Street ( http://www.carrollfletcher.com)

Coningsby, 30 Tottenham Street ( http://www.coningsbygallery.com)

Gallery Different, 14 Percy Street ( http://www.gallerydifferent.co.uk)

Edel Assanti, 17A Newman Street ( http://www.edelassanti.com)

Fitzrovia Chapel, Pearson Square (http://fitzroviachapel.org)

Fitzrovia Gallery, 139 Whitfield Street ( http://www.fitzroviagallery.co.uk)

Fold Gallery, 158 New Cavendish Street ( http://www.foldgallery.com)

Framers Gallery, 36 Windmill Street ( http://www.theframersgallery.co.uk)

Getty Images Gallery, 46 Eastcastle Street ( http://www.gettyimagesgallery.com)

GRAD, 3-4A Little Portland Street ( http://www.grad-london.com)

Josh Lilley, 44-46 Riding House Street ( http://www.joshlilleygallery.com)

Lazarides Gallery, 11 Rathbone Place ( http://www.lazinc.com)

Nancy Victor, 6 Charlotte Place ( http://www.nancyvictor.com)

Narrative Projects, 110 New Cavendish Street (http://narrativeprojects.com)

National Print Gallery, 56 Maple Street ( http://www.nationalprintgallery.com)

Pi Artworks, 55 Eastcastle Street ( http://www.piartworks.com)

Pilar Corrias, 54 Eastcastle Street ( http://www.pilarcorrias.com)

Rebecca Hossack Gallery (1), 2a Conway Street (http://www.rebeccahossack.com)

Rebecca Hossack Gallery (2), 28 Charlotte Street (http://www.rebeccahossack.com)

Richard Saltoun, 111 Great Titchfield Street ( http://www.richardsaltoun.com)

Rosenfeld Porcini, 37 Rathbone Street ( http://www.rosenfeldporcini.com)

RIBA, 66 Portland Place ( http://www.architecture.com)

Saunders Fine Art, 20 Charlotte Street (http://www.saundersfineart.co.uk)

Store Street Gallery, 32 Store Street ( http://www.storestreetgallery.com)

Tiwani Contemporary, 16 Little Portland Street ( http://www.tiwani.co.uk)

T J Boulting, 59 Riding House Street ( http://www.tjboulting.com)

Tristan Hoare, 6 Fitzroy Square (http://www.tristanhoaregallery.co.uk)

Woolff Gallery, 89 Charlotte Street ( http://www.woolffgallery.co.uk)

Zari Gallery, 73 Newman Street ( http://www.zarigallery.co.uk)

Copyright © 2017 Powered by WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: