Fitzrovia galleries listing, September 2017
FITZROVIA ART GALLERIES
Alison Jacques Gallery, 18 Berners Street ( http://www.alisonjacquesgallery.com)
Arup Phase 2, 8 Fitzroy Street ( https://www.arup.com/news-and-events/events/exhibition-spaces)
Bartha Contemporary, 25 Margaret Street ( http://www.barthacontemporary.com)
Building Centre, Store Street ( http://www.buildingcentre.co.uk)
Caroll / Fletcher, 56-57 Eastcastle Street ( http://www.carrollfletcher.com)
Coningsby, 30 Tottenham Street ( http://www.coningsbygallery.com)
Gallery Different, 14 Percy Street ( http://www.gallerydifferent.co.uk)
Edel Assanti, 17A Newman Street ( http://www.edelassanti.com)
Fitzrovia Chapel, Pearson Square (http://fitzroviachapel.org)
Fitzrovia Gallery, 139 Whitfield Street ( http://www.fitzroviagallery.co.uk)
Fold Gallery, 158 New Cavendish Street ( http://www.foldgallery.com)
Framers Gallery, 36 Windmill Street ( http://www.theframersgallery.co.uk)
Getty Images Gallery, 46 Eastcastle Street ( http://www.gettyimagesgallery.com)
GRAD, 3-4A Little Portland Street ( http://www.grad-london.com)
Josh Lilley, 44-46 Riding House Street ( http://www.joshlilleygallery.com)
Lazarides Gallery, 11 Rathbone Place ( http://www.lazinc.com)
Nancy Victor, 6 Charlotte Place ( http://www.nancyvictor.com)
Narrative Projects, 110 New Cavendish Street (http://narrativeprojects.com)
National Print Gallery, 56 Maple Street ( http://www.nationalprintgallery.com)
Pi Artworks, 55 Eastcastle Street ( http://www.piartworks.com)
Pilar Corrias, 54 Eastcastle Street ( http://www.pilarcorrias.com)
Rebecca Hossack Gallery (1), 2a Conway Street (http://www.rebeccahossack.com)
Rebecca Hossack Gallery (2), 28 Charlotte Street (http://www.rebeccahossack.com)
Richard Saltoun, 111 Great Titchfield Street ( http://www.richardsaltoun.com)
Rosenfeld Porcini, 37 Rathbone Street ( http://www.rosenfeldporcini.com)
RIBA, 66 Portland Place ( http://www.architecture.com)
Saunders Fine Art, 20 Charlotte Street (http://www.saundersfineart.co.uk)
Store Street Gallery, 32 Store Street ( http://www.storestreetgallery.com)
Tiwani Contemporary, 16 Little Portland Street ( http://www.tiwani.co.uk)
T J Boulting, 59 Riding House Street ( http://www.tjboulting.com)
Tristan Hoare, 6 Fitzroy Square (http://www.tristanhoaregallery.co.uk)
Woolff Gallery, 89 Charlotte Street ( http://www.woolffgallery.co.uk)
Zari Gallery, 73 Newman Street ( http://www.zarigallery.co.uk)