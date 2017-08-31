There will be a “bigger than ever” street party at The Warren open space this Saturday afternoon organised by a local youth charity.

Fitzrovia Youth in Action will hold a street party and community dinner with a range of entertainment. There will also be a cinema tent showing films made by young people.

Fitzrovia Street Party and Community Dinner, The Warren, Whitfield Street, London W1T 5JX, 3pm to 6pm Saturday 2 September 2017. This event is free and open to everyone.