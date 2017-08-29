All day comedy at Fitzrovia pub in aid of cancer charity

A Fitzrovia pub is hosting an all day comedy medley this Saturday with performers raising money for a cancer charity.

“We will have 42 comedians — no one famous I’m afraid — from the London open mic scene performing over eight hours,” says Jack Wheeler who is organising the event.

“We have eight one hour sessions, each one has six or seven acts doing a mixture of five or 10 minute spots. Each one hour session also has a separate MC.”

The event is taking place as part of Coffee and Cocktails Jokes which was formed last year and runs on the first Saturday of the month at the King & Queen pub on Foley Street.

“Our regular show is, I am fairly sure, the only Saturday afternoon stand up show in London. We also organise shows in Cannes every three months,” says Wheeler.

The King & Queen pub is giving their upstairs function room for nothing. All they ask is a contribution to the charity MacMillan Cancer Support.

“Like a lot of people I have had family members who have suffered from cancer and I thought it would be good to combine my hobby, stand up, and involve a lot of the new friends I have made in the last year with the opportunity to raise money for an excellent cause.”

Coffee and Cocktails Stand Up Marathon for MacMillan Cancer Support: 1:00pm to 9:00pm Saturday 2 September 2017, at The King & Queen, 1 Foley Street, Fitzrovia, London W1W 6DL.