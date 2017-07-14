Monitoring of air pollution in Fitzrovia to begin in August

Recording of the levels of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) in Fitzrovia’s streets will start in August as part of a borough-wide project funded by Camden council.

Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association will be run the project for six months recording NO2 levels at four sites in the Camden part of Fitzrovia. The work will be done by volunteers.

Camden council says there are 21 individuals and community organisations involved with the project across the borough and the data collected will be analysed then published on the council’s website.

Volunteers are needed for an hour every month to help with collecting the air pollution data in Fitzrovia.

Potential volunteers at are invited to attend a project meeting at 6.30pm on Thursday 20 July 2017, at Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Centre, 39 Tottenham Street, London W1T 4RX. For more details see the project page.