Volunteers are needed to help with Camden rough sleeper count

Volunteers are being asked to help with counting the number of people sleeping rough in Camden this summer after concerns about the large increase in street homeless in the borough.

“The Safer Streets Team will be carrying out a comprehensive count of people sleeping rough in Camden on a night in July and we are looking for volunteers from the community to help us with this,” says Saul Freeman who co-ordinates the outreach team.

Volunteers will meet at the team’s offices in Camden on a given night at 10.30pm where a briefing will be held and food provided. Volunteers will then go out with an SST outreach worker to one of a number of areas where rough sleepers are known to bed down and count how many people are sleeping rough.

The count will finish at around 1am the next morning and then be followed by a de-briefing and volunteers will be offered a taxi home.

The count is being done because of the large increase in numbers of those rough sleeping and people who are street active during the day.

If you are interested in participating in the street count please contact Camden SST by email on streetsafe@cgl.org.uk or by calling 0207 833 7970 by Tuesday 18 July.