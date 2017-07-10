Overnight work begins to refurbish lifts at Goodge Street station

Over a year of sometimes noisy night-time maintenance work will start this week to overhaul all four passenger lifts at Goodge Street underground station.

Overnight “enabling work” will start on Monday 10 July before the main project starts. This work will take place from 22:00 to 06:00 Sunday to Thursday.

Then from Monday 4 September 2017 until late-2018 the station will operate with a reduced lift service as two of the four lifts are serviced at a time.

“The work involves the removal and replacement of all the lift components,” says London Underground.

From September the station will remain open but will operate as exit only from 07:30 to 10:00 on weekday mornings. The lift overhaul work will take place overnight from 01:00 to 04:30 Sunday to Thursday when the station is closed.

London Underground says there will be periods of unavoidable noise during the work but that all staff will be briefed on the importance of keeping any avoidable noise to a minimum. If neighbours have any concerns they can telephone London Underground on 0343 222 2424 (24 hours).

Goodge Street Station was first opened in 1907 and in 2016 over eight million passengers entered and exited the station.

Letter to neighbours: Lift refurbishment work at Goodge Street station (pdf).