Love happens in Fitzrovia ahead of Pride In London 2017
Fitzrovia’s public transport hubs and quiet streets made for popular meeting places for marchers who added a burst of colour to the neighbourhood ahead of today’s Pride in London parade.
In Fitzroy Square members of the Civil Service Rainbow Alliance gathered while outside of Warren Street underground station the team from Positive East were celebrating the occasion with friends and posing for photos.
Saturday’s parade starts near the corner of Regent Street and Margaret Street from 1pm.