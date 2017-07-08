Love happens in Fitzrovia ahead of Pride In London 2017

Posted on 11:38 am, Saturday, 8 July 2017 by Editors in Culture

Fitzrovia’s public transport hubs and quiet streets made for popular meeting places for marchers who added a burst of colour to the neighbourhood ahead of today’s Pride in London parade.

Marchers from Civil Service Railnbow Alliance in Fitzroy Square.

Marchers from the Civil Service Rainbow Alliance gather in Fitzroy Square before joining Saturday’s Pride parade.

In Fitzroy Square members of the Civil Service Rainbow Alliance gathered while outside of Warren Street underground station the team from Positive East were celebrating the occasion with friends and posing for photos.

People taking a selfie.

Positive East take a celebration selfie with friends outside Warren Street tube station.

Saturday’s parade starts near the corner of Regent Street and Margaret Street from 1pm.

