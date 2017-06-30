Demolition to start on fifth construction site in north Charlotte Street

Work to demolish yet another building in Charlotte Street will begin in July adding to the already crowded collection of construction projects that are in progress, and creating yet more disturbance, pollution and misery for local residents and businesses.

Collaboration House at 77-79 Charlotte Street will be the fifth site between Goodge Street and Howland Street where major redevelopments are already taking place and will add to the heavy lorry movements through Fitzrovia’s narrow, Georgian streets.

Demolition will also take place at 5 Tottenham Mews which will be the main site for removal of rubble and delivery of the construction materials.

All buildings on the two sites will be demolished and replaced by a new mixed-use building with offices at basement, ground and first floors, and housing on the four upper floors, under planning permission granted by Camden Council.

Residents and businesses surrounding the site have been invited to view the construction management plan and make comments on it.

The site is owned by The Fayre Share Foundation, a charitable foundation promoting philanthropy, collaboration, interfaith relations and conflict resolution. They might have to use those credentials to repair relations with their neighbours in Fitzrovia.

The project is due to be completed by February 2019. Further details can be found at collaboration-house.co.uk.