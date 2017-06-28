All the fun of the fair at All Souls Primary School

All Souls Primary School will be holding its annual summer fair this Saturday where the playground will be open and Riding House Street will be closed for the event.

There will be live music, some great food, and all the usual fête-type stalls, plus a circus-skills workshop (for children), a bouncy castle (for children!), and a really great balloon artist. Plus a great raffle (c. £1,500 in prizes so far).

To publicise the event, children at the school designed posters promoting the summer fair (a selection are pictured above).

All Souls School Summer Fair, 12 noon to 4pm, Saturday 1 July 2017, Riding House Street, Fitzrovia, London W1. Entry: £1.