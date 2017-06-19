Festival explores the past, present and future of historic neighbourhood

Posted on 2:52 pm, Monday, 19 June 2017 by Editors in Culture, Events

Fitzrovia Festival kicks off tonight with the first of a series of events exploring the past, present and future of the neighbourhood.

Black and white photograph of Charlotte Place in 1970s or early 1980s.

Charlotte Place as it looked in the 1970s when Fitzrovia Festival was first held.

Festival, which was started in 1973 and promoted the name Fitzrovia, is a week of guided walks, exhibitions and a literary events.

It doesn’t quite have the kudos of Hay-on-Wye, but Fitzrovia Festival is one of London’s smallest and longest running community celebrations which raises awareness of the needs of local people in a fast-changing London.

Events listing:

  • 7pm Monday 19 June: guided walk — The Curse of Crossrail and Property Developers: all about a fast-changing Fitzrovia.
  • 7pm Tuesday 20 June: guided walk — Sustainable Transport. From Warren Street to Oxford Street the good and the bad of traffic management.
  • 6.30pm Thursday 22 June: Collaboration Works. A literature event: Georgina Ferry introduces Neural Architects and Stephen Oram launches his new collection, Eating Robots and Other Stories. Free: register here.
  • 6pm to 8pm Friday 23 June: exhibition and browse and buy book stall.
  • 10am to 4pm Saturday 24 June: exhibition and browse and buy book stall.
  • 12 noon Saturday 24 June: guided walk — Fitzrovia and the music industry.

Fitzrovia Festival 2017: All events are free and are held at Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Centre, 39 Tottenham Street, W1T 4RX (except Thursday’s which is at the Sainsbury Wellcome Centre, Howland Street).

Copyright © 2017 Powered by WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: