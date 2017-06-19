Festival explores the past, present and future of historic neighbourhood

Fitzrovia Festival kicks off tonight with the first of a series of events exploring the past, present and future of the neighbourhood.

Festival, which was started in 1973 and promoted the name Fitzrovia, is a week of guided walks, exhibitions and a literary events.

It doesn’t quite have the kudos of Hay-on-Wye, but Fitzrovia Festival is one of London’s smallest and longest running community celebrations which raises awareness of the needs of local people in a fast-changing London.

Events listing:

7pm Monday 19 June: guided walk — The Curse of Crossrail and Property Developers: all about a fast-changing Fitzrovia.

7pm Tuesday 20 June: guided walk — Sustainable Transport. From Warren Street to Oxford Street the good and the bad of traffic management.

6.30pm Thursday 22 June: Collaboration Works. A literature event: Georgina Ferry introduces Neural Architects and Stephen Oram launches his new collection, Eating Robots and Other Stories. Free: register here.

6pm to 8pm Friday 23 June: exhibition and browse and buy book stall.

10am to 4pm Saturday 24 June: exhibition and browse and buy book stall.

12 noon Saturday 24 June: guided walk — Fitzrovia and the music industry.

Fitzrovia Festival 2017: All events are free and are held at Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Centre, 39 Tottenham Street, W1T 4RX (except Thursday’s which is at the Sainsbury Wellcome Centre, Howland Street).