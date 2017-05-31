200 years of Fitzrovia’s exotic musical history

Fitzrovia has a rich history of concerts and a strong connection to many famous composers and performers.

Mendelssohn to (Pink Floyd’s Nick) Mason? Coates to Clapton? Britten to Bechet? Pagani’s to the Casa Prada? Henry Wood to Hendrix?

All the above lived, performed or were meeting places in Fitzrovia’s exotic musical history.

Nick Bailey, local resident and polymath, will discuss some of the most notable characters, events and locations in two hundred years of music in the neighbourhood, as part of FitzFest music festival.

Fitzrovia: A Medley of Music and Musicians, a talk by Nick Bailey, from 5.30pm to 7.00pm Saturday 10 June 2017, at Fitzrovia Centre, 2 Foley Street, London W1W 6DL. Free.