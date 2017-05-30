Summer open day at community centre

Fitzrovia Centre in Foley Street will welcome people to the building for a day of workshops and activities as part of FitzFest this June.

“Come and celebrate the best of our neighbourhood with acoustic quartet, Yorker, Scale Down Poetry Collective and a session with the Fitzrovia Village dancers,” says the invitation in their latest newsletter.

There will be family workshops include beatboxing, music making and imagination workouts. Plus facepainting, refreshments, games and more.

Summer Open Day, 11am to 5pm Saturday 10 June 2017 at Fitzrovia Centre, 2 Foley Street, London W1W 6DL. Admission free.