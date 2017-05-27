Theresa May appears as Marilyn Monroe

Prime minister Theresa May has been depicted as Marilyn Monroe in a piece of street art which appeared on a wall on a street corner in Fitzrovia this weekend.

The stencil painting is signed by Loretto and shows May with her trademark leopard skin shoes with her skirt blowing in an updraft, mimicking the American film star standing on an air vent above New York’s subway in the movie The Seven Year Itch.

The painting by the prolific street artist can be seen outside a cafe on the corner of Mortimer Street and Newman Street.