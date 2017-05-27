Theresa May appears as Marilyn Monroe

Posted on 9:37 pm, Saturday, 27 May 2017 by Editors in Culture

Prime minister Theresa May has been depicted as Marilyn Monroe in a piece of street art which appeared on a wall on a street corner in Fitzrovia this weekend.

Street art painting of Theresa May as Marilyn Monroe by Loretto.

Seven Year Itch. May as Monroe on the corner of Moritmer and Newman streets.

The stencil painting is signed by Loretto and shows May with her trademark leopard skin shoes with her skirt blowing in an updraft, mimicking the American film star standing on an air vent above New York’s subway in the movie The Seven Year Itch.

The painting by the prolific street artist can be seen outside a cafe on the corner of Mortimer Street and Newman Street.

2 Trackbacks / Pingbacks

  1. Theresa May appears as Marilyn Monroe - Street I Am -
  2. Will Marilyn Be the End of May? | ES Updates

Comments are closed.

Copyright © 2017 Powered by WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: