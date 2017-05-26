Women’s art group to take part in pop art exhibition at British Museum

A Fitzrovia women’s art group will join other community organisations this summer in putting on a display of pop art at the British Museum.

London Pop is a collaborative art installation and a response to American Dream: pop to the present, a major exhibition which has been on show at the British Museum since March.

Looking at the art of some of the most celebrated American pop artists the project, created by adults from 12 community groups across Central London, has explored themes of consumerism, identity, urban environment and food through a variety of art techniques, including textiles, weaving, collage, printmaking, applique and digital imagery.

Some of the community groups have taken a playful approach in the way they express their ideas and designs, while others have been able to draw upon patterns from within their own culture and translate it into the notion of contemporary pop art.

In common for all the groups involved has been the opportunity of using pop art as the basis for a platform to discuss and voice current affairs, media and other issues.

The Fitzrovia art group created their contribution to the installation at weekly sessions at the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Centre run by the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association in Tottenham Street.

The Mary Ward Centre, College for Adult Education, led the project, working with several groups in Camden, Islington and Hackney — British Museum community arts group, Camden Chinese Community Centre, Castlehaven Community Centre, Chadswell Centre Bengali Women’s Group, Chadswell Centre Chinese Community Group, Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Centre, The Garden School (Hackney), Henna Asian Women’s Group, Islington Bangladesh Association, Mary Ward Centre Over 60s art group, Mildmay Housing (Notting Hill Housing), and West Euston Time Bank.

London Pop will be displayed from 6 June 2017 for two weeks in the Great Court at the British Museum, Great Russell Street, London WC1B 3DG. Admission free.