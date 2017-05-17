Family law and relationship therapy served with coffee and cake

If your relationship is getting you down then help is at hand at a cosy cafe in Warren Street which is hosting a number of free workshops designed to soften the impact of familial discord with the help of some sugar-laced treats.

Family law solicitors from Grayfords on Fitzroy Square will be running a series of weekly free legal surgeries at Coffee, Cake & Kisses starting next Wednesday evening and would like to invite anyone who might be interested to come along.

The legal surgeries will involve contributions from solicitors on a variety of family-law related issues, and from their in-house therapist who will be on hand to discuss the emotional support available to anyone experiencing relationship problems.

Each surgery will follow a set topic, to include child matters, divorce and separation, financial settlements and pre- and post-nuptial agreements. And there will be plenty of cake on offer.

Upcoming sessions:

24th May 2017 All In Your Head: Domestic abuse isn’t just physical.

31st May 2017 Should I Stay Or Should I Go: What are you entitled to after years of cohabitation?

7th June 2017 Parental Irresponsibility: When parental contact is harmful to welfare.

14th June 2017 Decree What?: A layman’s guide to the divorce process.

All sessions are free and run from 6.30pm to 7.30pm at Coffee, Cake & Kisses, 54 Warren Street, Fitzrovia, London W1T 5NN. Booking is essential. More information from the Beyond Law website.