Verses from Dylan Thomas’s previously unseen fifth notebook revealed

The Wheatsheaf pub in Rathbone Place will be the venue this weekend for the launch of a book containing previously unpublished verses by the Welsh poet Dylan Thomas.

Literature professor John Goodby’s new critical and scholarly guide contains the very first appearance of material from Dylan Thomas’s fifth notebook, discovered in 2014, and consists of whole verses and lines he cut from poems before they were published. It also includes material from previously unknown library archives.

Goodby argues that the discovery of the new material “changes our understanding of Thomas’s work in at least three basic respects“.

Also to be launched will be Ugly, Lovely, a collection of photographs accompanied by quotes from Dylan Thomas’s poetry which gives a portrait of Swansea, Laugharne, and Llansteffan in the 1950s.

Launch of Discovering Dylan Thomas: A Companion to the Collected Poems and Notebook Poems by John Goodby and Ugly, Lovely by Hilly Janes. 5.30pm-7.30pm, Sunday 14 May 2017, The Wheatsheaf, 25 Rathbone Place, Fitzrovia, London W1T 1JB. Free to attend. Supported by Literature Wales.