Driver crashes lorry into lamp post on Goodge Street

A sign directing people to Goodge Street tube station was left pointing skyward today after a truck collided with a lamp post at a busy junction in Fitzrovia.

An eyewitness told Fitzrovia News that the driver had hit the lamp post while turning the corner from Goodge Street into Charlotte Street bringing it crashing to the ground at lunchtime today. “It was lucky no-one was hurt,” said the eyewitness.

It is not the first time large vehicles have struck street and traffic lights, and bollards, at the junction. The large amount of construction traffic in the neighbourhood is causing a lot of wear and tear on Fitzrovia’s streets.