Theatre group take a serious look at the absurdity of health and safety

A theatre company is trying to stage a play when all of a sudden things are brought to halt and descend into absurdity by an impromptu visit from a health and safety inspector. That’s the theme of a new play called “Safe” to be performed this month by Spare Tyre at the New Diorama Theatre.

A climate of farcical risk assessments and box-ticking is explored in this lively satire by Eastenders writer Pete Lawson, and performed by the Spare Tyre theatre company with a cast of older people and people with learning disabilities.

Safe pokes fun but asks serious questions about who really benefits from adult safeguarding. “Have we stopped listening to those we are trying to protect?” asks this self-referential act.

Spare Tyre is a participatory arts charity with nearly 40 years experience of producing bold theatre to challenge prejudice and transform lives.

They work with people aged 60+, adults with learning disabilities, economically disadvantaged communities, women who’ve experienced violence, and people with dementia and carers.

Safe runs from 15 to 18 March 2017 at New Diorama Theatre, 15-16 Triton Street, Regent’s Place, London, NW1 3BF. Also, Participatory Arts Practice with Older People and Adults with Learning Disabilities, Saturday 18 March, 10.30am to 4.30pm. More information and tickets.