Theatre group seeks young people to join its cast of performers

A theatre group for teenagers is looking for more young people to join its cast of performers to rehearse in preparation for a series of plays to be staged at venues later this year.

Camden Youth Theatre was formed in 2016 and put on its first play — We Wanted to be the Sky — in the summer at the Camden People’s Theatre on Hampstead Road with the performance being repeated in January this year at the New Diorama Theatre in Triton Street at Regent’s Place.

The group is led by professional theatre maker Gemma Rowan who will work with the young people to form a company producing exciting and accessible theatre, and is a collaboration between Camden People’s Theatre, Fitzrovia Centre and New Diorama Theatre.

“The Fitzrovia Centre is a supportive partner in that our arts programmer works alongside the producers from theatres developing the program. We also help with communications and marketing of events,” says Sarah Moore of the Fitzrovia Centre in Foley Street.

“Rehearsals are held at New Diorama Theatre. Camden Youth Theatre will introduce local young people aged 13-19 to the skills they need to make their own inventive new theatre. They’ll work with top professional theatre makers, creating new shows and performing at two of London’s best studio theatres,” she says.

Stage productions for 2017 have yet to be finalised but auditions and rehearsals are taking place this spring.

“For auditions you don’t need to prepare anything, and you don’t need to have any acting experience, you just need to be up for creating exciting new work with some cool people. Auditions are open to anyone aged 13-19,” says Moore.

Camden Youth Theatre meets every Monday during school term time at 7pm at Diorama Arts Studios 201 Drummond Street, Regents Place, London NW1 3FE, and it’s completely free to attend. Auditions are being held at 7pm Monday 27 February 2017. Any young person can attend any of the sessions and auditions but they must first email arts@fitzroviacentre.org to book a place. You can follow CYT on Twitter @Camden_YT.