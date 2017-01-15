Knitting yarns at the Neighbourhood Centre

The Women’s Cultural Project has been “yarn bombing” this season, making lovely crochet and knitted flowers and joining them together to make strings of decorative bunting.

The classes, run on Monday afternoons at the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Centre in Tottenham Street, have been going for over ten years and have covered a variety of craft techniques. Many of their creations have been done to complement large exhibitions at the British Museum and have been shown there to great acclaim.

This season tutor Zoe Hewett Dutton of the Mary Ward Centre has helped the women with patterns and techniques for both knitting and crochet. The diverse group of women said they found this tremendous fun and relaxing, and they developed useful skills for making things at home and they enjoyed the cross-cultural chat and laughs.

If you want to join in from January 2017 you can find out more at the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association.