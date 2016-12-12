Campaign launched to combat hate crime

A week-long national campaign to counter the surge in hate crime was launched today at an event in Charlotte Street attended by faith leaders and the actor Shobu Kapoor.

The #StandTogether Against Hate Crime campaign, which is backed by a group of organisations concerned about the increase in verbal and physical attacks on migrants and minorities since the EU referendum, is led by Migrant Voice, an organisation which works to promote a positive representation of migrants in the media.

“Many migrants and ethnic minorities are anxious about their safety and worried about their future,” says Nazek Ramadan, director of Migrant Voice.

“However you voted in the referendum, if you disapprove of the way the vote was used by individuals to legitimise their appalling acts of racism and hate, including anti-Semitism and Islamophobia, we invite you to take positive action in your local communities.”

Mustafa Field, director of Faiths Forum for London, says: “We cannot be silent about hate, discrimination and abuse to people who came to this great country and made it their home.”

The campaign runs from 12 December and culminates on 18 December, which is International Migrants Day.

A group of organisations at Collaboration House in Charlotte Street, Fitzrovia are backing the campaign: Migrant Voice; Faiths Forum for London; Women’s Interfaith Network; Christian Muslim Forum; Council of Christians and Jews; Faith Based Regeneration Network; Integrity UK; International Debate Education Association; London Borough Faiths Network; Islamic Society of Britain; Nisa-Nashim; Sadaqa Day; and European Network on Religion & Belief UK.