Radio: Ian McEwan’s tale of a day in Fitzrovia

Fans of Fitzrovia-immortalised-in-literature may enjoy the drama series currently being broadcast on BBC Radio 4 Extra.

Saturday, Ian McEwan’s novel about the day in the life of a neurosurgeon, is abridged in 10 parts by Alison Joseph and is read by Robert Glenister.

Set on 15th February 2003 against the backdrop on the Iraq War, McEwan tells a story about Henry Perowne who’s comfortable life is rudely interrupted by a chance, and unfortunate, encounter near Tottenham Court Road.

McEwan used to live in Fitzroy Square and the story is set in his home and describes many of the streets of Fitzrovia.

Listen to: Ian McEwan – Saturday: Alison Joseph’s dramatisation of the novel describing a day in the life of surgeon Henry Perowne. BBC Radio 4 Extra.