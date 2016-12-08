A Fitzrovia pub is brewing its own beer on the premises

The George and Dragon in Fitzrovia is to become the only pub of its kind in the West End when it starts selling its own brand of beer brewed on the premises early next year.

The pub opened again this autumn after changing hands and the new owners Ray Corner and Charles Gardner have given it a light renovation and revealed many of the original features of the historic building which stands on the corner of Cleveland Street and Greenwell Street.

Both Corner and Gardner have worked in the pub industry for many years but this is the first time they have owned and run a pub together.

The independent free house is already drawing a crowd to its range of craft beers and the gourmet food served up by its resident chef Adam Rawson.

But from January it will have a new attraction as staff at the brewpub will start pulling beer created in the tiny brewery on the premises.

Corner, who will be fermenting and barrelling the beer, told Fitzrovia News that he has “invented a fully automated, full-grain brewing machine” which will bubble away in the pub’s cellar.

The George and Dragon was one of the 46 pubs visited on the Fitzrovia Crawl in 2011.

The George and Dragon, 151 Cleveland Street, Fitzrovia, London W1T 6QN.