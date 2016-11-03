Months of utility works will close sections of road from Torrington Place to Tavistock Place

An operation to lay power cables for a new hospital in Fitzrovia will cause months of disruption this winter from Torrington Place to Tavistock Place with cycle and motor traffic diversions.

A trench is currently being dug along Torrington Place, and will continue along Byng Place, Gordon Square, Tavistock Square, and Tavistock Place until February next year, to install electrical power infrastructure for University College London Hospitals’ new proton beam therapy cancer treatment centre in Huntley Street. The work is being done by Reach Active.

The streets will be closed in sections as the work progresses eastwards and all traffic diverted. Camden Council have agreed the schedule of works and have announced the initial diversions which will affect cycle and motor traffic.

From 4 to 28 November 2016 the section of Torrington Place from Huntley Street to Byng Place and including Byng Place will be closed to motor vehicles and cyclists. One way working will also be suspended along Huntley Street between Chenies Street and Torrington Place.

The diversion notice published by Camden says that westbound motor traffic will be directed along Gower Street, Bloomsbury Street, Shaftesbury Avenue, High Holborn, St Giles High Street, Earnshaw Street, New Oxford Street and Tottenham Court Road; and eastbound via Gower Street, Bloomsbury Street, New Oxford Street, Bloomsbury Way, Vernon Place, Southampton Row, Russell Square and Woburn Place.

Westbound cycle traffic will be diverted via Bedford Way, Russell Square, Montague Place, Bedford Square, Bayley Street and Tottenham Court Road; and eastbound via Tottenham Court Road, University Street, Gower Street, Montague Place, Russell Square, and Bedford Way.

The utility works will affect Camden’s flagship cycling scheme through Bloomsbury and Fitzrovia which the council hopes to make permanent following a year long trial and a public consultation which closed last month.

Construction Catch-Up Meeting: For more information about UCLH’s works at Grafton Way, Huntley Street and Beaumont Place please come along to the next residents’ construction catch-up: Tuesday 8 November – 18:00, 4th Floor, Maple House, Tottenham Court Road, London W1T 7NF. If you have any questions about activity on any of the sites, get in touch with the UCLH communications team on 020 3447 4477 or information.development@uclh.nhs.uk