Free summer picnic event at The Warren

Camden based charity Fitzrovia Youth in Action will be holding a free summer picnic this Saturday at The Warren open space in Whitfield Place.

Free food and entertainment will be on offer at The Warren, Whitfield Place.

“Organised by a group of young people, the picnic event will feature a free BBQ, bouncy castle, outdoor games, live performances and more,” says Fitzrovia Youth in Action.

FYA are also using the event to promote its fundraising campaign to fund its work “to support hundreds of young people to develop their skills through football”.

Warren Pitch Community Picnic, 1pm to 4pm Saturday 4 June 2016, Whitfield Place, London W1T 5JX. Admission free.

